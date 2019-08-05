{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Jane Hall, an 83-year-old resident of Declo and a former longtime resident of Malta, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley, ID.

Bonnie Frederickson, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, August 5, 20019 at Grace Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.com

AuDeane King, 81, Twin Falls, ID passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Tammi Ann Bakerville-Bock, 50, of Jerome, passed away on July 31, 2019, of natural causes. Cremation is being entrusted to Boise Funeral Home, Boise.

