Death Notices

Douglas C. Glauner, 65, of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Monte Leroy Arterburn, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a Twin Falls Care Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Richard Eugene Holland, 80, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas.Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Perry Arthur Justice, 97, of Wilder, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home in Wilder. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.