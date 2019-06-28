Charles Eugene Simpson, 66 of Jerome, Idaho passed away on June 22, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held for friends and family at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Danny V. “Dan” Warren, a 55-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
