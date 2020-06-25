Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Junior Pew, 81, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Norma Arline Martin, 95, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ryan Michael Darrell, 43 of Arizona, formerly of Buhl, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Arizona . Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel. Buhl.

Silvia Garcia Contreras, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Hospital on June 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Margaret “Peggy” L. Owsley, 87, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News