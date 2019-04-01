Linda Roethlisberger, 76, of Twin Falls passed away with family by her side on April 1, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Rowena Faye Jelaco, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away on March 29, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
