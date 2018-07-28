Scott Miller, 60, of Twin Falls, passed away on June 14, 2018 at St. Luke’s in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls.
Lorraine Joyce Genzmer, 81, of Rupert, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen Funeral Home in Burley.
Robert Gaskill, 94, of Dietrich, Idaho died Friday, July 27, 2018 at his home. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
