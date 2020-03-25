Death Notices

Jay Thomas Brazie, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Aaron James Bean, 37, of Wendell, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Theodore Russell Marshall, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
You have free articles remaining.
Phillip D. Miller, 60, of Wendell, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
A.J. Morgan, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral
Louis Running Bear, 70, of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Beulah Alice Bloxham, 91, of Pocatello, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Wilks Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.