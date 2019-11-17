{{featured_button_text}}

Carole Ann Bessire, an 82-year-old former Rupert resident, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ashford Assisted Living & Memory Care in Draper, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donald “Don” Rahe, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully with family at his side, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gaylon Kidd, a 76-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

