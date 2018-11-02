Brian Drue Verhoeven, 56, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Cristina Jesus Martinez, 97, of Buhl passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
