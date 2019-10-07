William Bert Kyes, 89, a resident of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence in Bellevue.No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Paul J. Prichard, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at Genesis Care Center Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Patterson, 78 of Twin Falls Passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the directions of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Rodney Michael Pridmore, 68, a resident of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Emery County, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
L. Diane West, 68, Caldwell, formerly of Twin Falls, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Funeral Home: Dakan Funeral Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Georgia R. West, 87, of Buhl, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Larry Blackwood, 66, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 5, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Gale E. Mott, 75, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday October 5, 2019. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sherry Grover, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lorie F. Whitney, 54 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.