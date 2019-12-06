Zella Dozier, 96, of Burley passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Highland Estates in Burley. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Services will conclude with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Brett Thomas Temmerman, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at St. Luke's. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Helen D. Roich, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Cedar Draw Assisted Living Center with her loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Teresa Brandebourg, 81 of Twin Falls passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Kimberly, Idaho. Arrangements will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Antoinette Ayers, 78, of Buhl, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at her home in Buhl. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel Buhl, Idaho.
