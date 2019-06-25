Mary Leazer, 81, passed away in Twin Falls on Monday, June 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Nayeli Arial Medina Mulberry, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Betty Lavern Azzolini, 81, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away peacefully June 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Kenneth Dale Huizinga, a 74-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. The family suggests that any donations be made to a charity of your choice in Ken’s memory.
