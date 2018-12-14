Antonia (Toni) Edwards, 83, of Burley, went to be home with Jesus on December 9, 2018. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.morrisonpayne.com
Bert Heath, 65, of Shoshone, Idaho passed away on December 13, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Martin Robert Pimper, 78 of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome died December 14, 2018 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Thomas William Blandford, 66 of Jerome died December 13, 2018 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Minnie Mae Anderson, 89, of Shoshone, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at a Lincoln County Care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Alta Lee Seiber, 77, of Buhl, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at a Buhl care facility. Cremation is pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
