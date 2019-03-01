David Arthur Salas, 57, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Gooding. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Marjorie Nell Johnson Felchle, an 81-year-old resident of Spring Valley, California, and formerly of Rupert, died Thursday, February 27, 2019 in Spring Valley. No formal service will be held. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mary Ann Delgado, a 47-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Roy Lee Hart, 94 of Paul passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Wayne Sutton, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Wendell. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Mary Lou Jackson, 82, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Randall Alfred Hall, 66 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and will be announced at a later date.
William Maupin, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on March 01, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Verla Laree Warren, 81, Hansen, Idaho passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Zane Warren Gibson, 50 of Buhl, passed away February 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
