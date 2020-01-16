{{featured_button_text}}

John Wayne Florence, 89, of Filer, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Matilda V. Machacek, 100, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at a Gooding care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Virginia Rose Sparks, 82, of Filer, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robert Rainey Jr, 58, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit our website at reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments