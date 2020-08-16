Death Notices

You are the owner of this article.
Cathy L. Holt, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Leona Talbot, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away August 16, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Bonnie Tingey, 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at her home, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Belva A. Folkerson, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Jerome, passed away Friday. Aug. 14, 2020, at Safe Haven of Wendell. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

