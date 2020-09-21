Death Notices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald F. Beadz, 73, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kinardo Robles, infant son of Gilbert Robles and Kara Chaput, was born and passed away on September 18, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Debra L. Roberts, 64, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital, September 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jose Naranjo, 64, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. https://www.morrisonpayne.com/

Cecil Arlan Hilt, 74, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.