Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Misty Rene Staker Vann, 46, of Salt Lake City, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah. Memorial services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Elliot F. Hocking, 76, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Rita Elena Ferreyra, 82, of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Rex Dean Wilson, 57, of Buhl, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News