Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Misty Rene Staker Vann, 46, of Salt Lake City, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah. Memorial services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Elliot F. Hocking, 76, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Rita Elena Ferreyra, 82, of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Rex Dean Wilson, 57, of Buhl, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.