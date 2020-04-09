Death Notices

Misty Rene Staker Vann, 46, of Salt Lake City, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah. Memorial services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Elliot F. Hocking, 76, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Rita Elena Ferreyra, 82, of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Rex Dean Wilson, 57, of Buhl, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.