Alice Briggs, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on July 31, 2018 with loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Roderic Torkelson, 49, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. No services will be held at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

