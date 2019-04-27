Caroline Liza Austin, a 57-year-old Burley resident, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her home in Burley. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Home of Burley.
Sarah Bill-Ball, 52, of Wilder, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Barbara Razee, 76, a resident of Burley and formerly of Bliss, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Pomerelle Place Assisted Living in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Francis Karel, 81, of Buhl, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at a family residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Maxine Hanks Searle, a 96-year-old resident of Boise and formerly of Burley, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John DeKruyf, 85, of Buhl, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Judith E. Van Engen, 79 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
