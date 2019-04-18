{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Larry Blincoe, a 76-year-old Paul resident, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home in Paul. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kenneth Ray Miller, 61, of Jerome passed away April 16, 2019 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Hazel Elizabeth Holdeman, 92, of Buhl passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marie L. Gummerson, 93, of Boise, formerly of Rupert, passed away on April 14, 2019 in Star. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.

Ellen E. Hunwardsen, 73, of Jerome passed away April 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held today, Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2pm until 5pm, at her home, 310 W Ave G, Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

