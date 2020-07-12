Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Mabie, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away July 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

James Kimball, 71, of Jerome, passed away July 8, 2020 at his home in Jerome. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Velta Cleverley, 98, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Merrill J. Kelley, 80, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully at his home, July 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.