{{featured_button_text}}

Jeannie Brackett, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Douglas R. Brown, 98 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Edoline Anderson Von Weller, 98, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Margie Bess Huls, 87, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Charles Wadsworth, Jr., age 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Charles' memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments