Jeannie Brackett, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Douglas R. Brown, 98 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Edoline Anderson Von Weller, 98, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Margie Bess Huls, 87, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Charles Wadsworth, Jr., age 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Charles' memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.