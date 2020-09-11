Death Notices

William “Bill” Petersen, 91, of Boise, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
Alice Winmill, 74, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Betty Morris, 86 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Frances Eloise Martin, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carl W. Younkin, 77, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
