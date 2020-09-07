Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Max Bartlet, 81, of Hansen passed away Friday, ,September 4, 2020 with his family surround him. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Susan Brumley, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Syringa Place, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Lewis Fort, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Melvin Maxwell, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home on September 7th, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Orvill Hancock, 88, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away at his home on September 7th, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Maria Fatima Azevedo, 67, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.