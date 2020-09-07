Death Notices

Max Bartlet, 81, of Hansen passed away Friday, ,September 4, 2020 with his family surround him. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Susan Brumley, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Syringa Place, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lewis Fort, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Melvin Maxwell, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home on September 7th, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Orvill Hancock, 88, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away at his home on September 7th, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Maria Fatima Azevedo, 67, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Deporter McDougal, 46, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Barry Roger Brown, 79, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Ronald “Ronn” Thorne, 81, of Jerome passed away September 6, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Jack H. Koepnick, 94, of Jerome passed away September 5, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Eduardo Aguilar, 45, of Jerome passed away September 6, 2020 in Sun Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
