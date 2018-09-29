Subscribe for 33¢ / day

“Duffy” Melba D. Grandstaff, a 91-year-old resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Bridgeview Estates. The funeral is under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Abel Rangel Garcia, 64, of Rupert, died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Rosalba Mendez, 50, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 from injuries in an auto accident north of Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Austin Joel Dobbs, 23, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

George Riches, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away September 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Norman Mai, a 93-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Friday, September 28, 2018, at Highland Estates Assisted Living. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Patricia A. Barnes, a 77-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.

Tags

Load comments