Marty Lowder, 38, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in a traffic accident near Hazelton, Idaho. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Betty Jean Allen, age 86, of King Hill, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.
Laura Rae Riley, 69, a resident of Richfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home in Richfield.Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Richard H. “Rick” Powell, 67, of Kimberly, died, Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Arthur Gene Dey, 74, of Twin Falls, died, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Herbert D. Drown, 71, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence. A Celebration of Herbert’s Life will be held at a later date under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl
James Jay Eggleston, a 47-year-old Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Murray, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kalvin Winfield Miller, a 67-year-old Rupert resident, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home in Rupert. Services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
