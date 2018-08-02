Colleen Rose Clawson Lamp, 81, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Melba M. Jackson, 90, of Boise, formerly of Jerome, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at a Boise care facility. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Donna J. Sager, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Gary Dean Woodruff, 72, of Kimberly passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Shirley Jean Griffiths, 86 of Hazelton passed away on Tuesday July 31, 2018 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
William G. Coffey, 97, a resident of Caldwell, formerly of Richfield, passed away July 31, 2018 in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Marguerite Potter, 92 of Idaho Falls, Idaho died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at an Idaho Falls, Idaho assisted living center. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
