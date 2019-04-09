Lt. Col. Robert Fred Eisenhauer, 101 of Twin Falls, passed away April 6, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Delbert ‘Lee’ Morris, an 83-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
David Louder, 48, of Boise, passed away April 7, 2019. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls
Nona V. Kerbs, 79, of Rupert passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
