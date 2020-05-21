Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trevor M. Bullock, 28, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Anthony Raymond Moriarty, 59, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Arline Kay Adamson, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Del Ray Betty, 71, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mary Henderson, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Sandra L. Stevens, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com