Arta Jean Furniss, of Rupert, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at her son’s home in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Wanda Packard, 91, of Twin Falls, died, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

