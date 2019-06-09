Joe Lee Partin, 86, of Buhl, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
John Henry Petter, 71, of Buhl, died Tuesday, June 4, 3019 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Eleanor “Gwynne” Ramey, 84, of Rupert passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home. Grave side services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
William C Carter, a 73-year-old resident of Paul, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Barbara Jo Chesley, a 74-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dorothy Mae Moody, 80, of Kimberly passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at Desert Rose Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lola Pauline Robirds, a 90-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away June 6, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
