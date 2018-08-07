Winnie Rae Dayley West, 80, of Richfield, Idaho died Monday, August 6, 2018 at her home. Services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service — Shoshone Chapel.

Barbara Claire Webb, 85, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday evening, August 5, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Jerry Fredrickson, 82, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 at his home. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gary Lane Frazier, 57, of Filer, passed away at his home in Filer. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Darren Quinn Warren, a 32-year-old resident of Burley, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 4, 2018, of natural causes. The funeral service is in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Charla Prescott Clark, 74, of Twin Falls passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

ShannaDee Ruth Cole, a 57-year-old resident of Prospect, Kentucky, and formerly of Burley, died Saturday, August 4, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

