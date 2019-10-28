{{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Hoffman, 80, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away peacefully with family at her side Sunday, October 27, 2019. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 31 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Johnny Fabela, 77, of Jerome passed away October 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Annette Spaulding, 65, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Suzanne Bakelar, 58, of Declo, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary In Rupert. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley, immediately following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

