Try 3 months for $3

Meldon B. Anderson, 80, passed away on March 25, 2019 at home. A funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Meridian 16th Ward located at 2650 S. Five Mile in Boise. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Services under the direction of Bowman Funeral.

Donna L. Lickley, 86 of Grangeville and formerly of Jerome, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jerome Senior Citizens Center. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments