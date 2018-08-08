Duane Amen, 64, of Paul, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 in at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Robert Martinez Lopez, 58, of Jerome, died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Roger D. Wonenberg, 86, of Buhl, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at his home. Arrangements will under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Robin Deanne Jensen, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Rynold Baumgartner, 79 of Burley, passed away August 7, 2018 at his home. Funeral services will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Betty Baxter, 94, formerly from Rupert, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018. Arrangements are pending with the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
Charles “Chuck” A. Shadduck, 92 of Boise, formerly of Burley, Idaho passed away August 7, 2018. Arrangements under the directions of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
