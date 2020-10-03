Death Notices

Ronald C. May, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Wade Lee May, 37, of North Plains, Oregon passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dan Taylor Hardin, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, after surgery because of a fall at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
