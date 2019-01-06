Try 1 month for 99¢

Clyde L. Messenger, 75, of Jerome, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Roy M. Willis, 82, of Buhl, died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Bill Estes, a 79-year-old resident of Declo, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

