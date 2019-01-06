Clyde L. Messenger, 75, of Jerome, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Roy M. Willis, 82, of Buhl, died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Bill Estes, a 79-year-old resident of Declo, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.