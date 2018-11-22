Paul David Pettit, 79, of Burley, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Hunter James Brown, a 20-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Virginia Malone, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 22, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Gregory Dean McKee, 49, of Twin Falls and Mountain Home, passed away on Wednesday, November 21st, at St Luke’s Medical Center—Elmore. Arrangements are under the direction of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home. 208-587-0612.
