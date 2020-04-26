Death Notices

Raylene Stewart, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away April 25, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Harold Phillip Holton, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away April 26, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
W. Deane Callen, 87, of Buhl, Idaho passed peacefully at his home. Services are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gordon P. Gunter, a 68-year-old Wendell resident, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
