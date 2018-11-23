Try 3 months for $3

George Stutzman, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 22, 2018 with loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jack Merritt Smith, an 87-year-old resident of Rupert, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Katherine Rice, a 94-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

