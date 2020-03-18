Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roger L Higdem, 86, of Kimberly, passed away at his home in Kimberly . Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Phillip Leslie McInturf, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News