L. Maxine Umphenour, 93, of Twin Falls passed away September 20, 2019 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Melvin "LeRoy" Davidson, 80, of Wendell passed away September 21, 2019 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Yvonne Loretta (Arkoosh) Wagner, 98, a resident of Wendell and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Sylvia Marie Grooms, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Marvin Sears, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Connie Lou Strunk, 68 of Burley, passed away September 21, 2019 at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Rodney Jentzsch, 61, of Rupert, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mary Ann Shillington, 86, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Amada Perez, of Nampa, Idaho and formerly of Rupert, died September 21, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.
