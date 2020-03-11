Death Notices
Gregory Paul Exner, 67, of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

