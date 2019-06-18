{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne "Roger" Watson, 67, of Jerome died June 15, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Shaylene Rose Massie, 31, of Buhl, died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Buhl, Idaho. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Doug Walker, 83,of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 17, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Gerald Andrew Robinson, 90 of Twin Falls, passed away June 13, 2019 at the Twin Falls Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Brent Lee Thompson, 72 year old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

