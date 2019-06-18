Wayne "Roger" Watson, 67, of Jerome died June 15, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Shaylene Rose Massie, 31, of Buhl, died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Buhl, Idaho. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Doug Walker, 83,of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 17, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Gerald Andrew Robinson, 90 of Twin Falls, passed away June 13, 2019 at the Twin Falls Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Brent Lee Thompson, 72 year old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.