Death Notices

Elizabeth Clifford, 73, of Twin Falls formerly of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Gary Bailey, 64, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the are of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

James Tyree, 44, of Twin Falls, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kathleen Katsoner-Sprong, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.” Due to concerns of COVID-19 virus a public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Theresa Grond, 73, of Meridian, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at a Meridian care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Connie Mae Busmann, 72, of Buhl, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.