Dwight Shipley, 68 of Jerome passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Johnson, 96 of Jerome, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Harold Devon Jones, a 71-year-old, former Magic Valley resident, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John Toupin, 22, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Marjorie Nell Johnson Felchle, an 81-year-old resident of Spring Valley, California, and formerly of Rupert, died Thursday, February 27, 2019 in Spring Valley. No formal service will be held. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
