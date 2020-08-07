You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Flora M. (June) Smith, 90, a resident of Boise, formerly of Wendell, passed away August 5, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Deborah Dawn Cooley-Hillier, 60, of Filer passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Karissa Lee Taylor, 22, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away August 4, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sandra June Banfill, 64, of Jerome passed away August 7, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Carolyn B. Bohrn, 67, of Filer, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News