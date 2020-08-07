Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flora M. (June) Smith, 90, a resident of Boise, formerly of Wendell, passed away August 5, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Deborah Dawn Cooley-Hillier, 60, of Filer passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Karissa Lee Taylor, 22, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away August 4, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sandra June Banfill, 64, of Jerome passed away August 7, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Carolyn B. Bohrn, 67, of Filer, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.