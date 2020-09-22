Death Notices

Kyle Patterson,18, passed away suddenly at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID.
Adriana Cisneros,43, of Hazelton passed away surrounded by family and friends on September 21,2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Dan G. Green, an 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jose Luis Briseno Oropeza, 52, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home north of Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
Irene Lemmon, 94, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Marty Mae Moore, 70, a resident of Caldwell, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fairfield, Idaho. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Vickie Joe Barkley Fowler, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Lake Elsinore California with family at her side. She is the mother of one daughter and grew up in Wendell Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Evans-Brown Mortuary in Lake Elsinore CA. https:////www.evans-brownmortuary.com//funeral-home-lake-elsinore-ca
Jose Naranjo, 64, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Phyllis Faye Wiggins, 66 of Jerome, passed away September 18, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.