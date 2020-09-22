Death Notices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Patterson,18, passed away suddenly at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID.

Adriana Cisneros,43, of Hazelton passed away surrounded by family and friends on September 21,2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dan G. Green, an 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jose Luis Briseno Oropeza, 52, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home north of Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Irene Lemmon, 94, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.