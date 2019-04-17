Mary L. Nielson, 72, of Hansen passed away April 16 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Carol Dee Smith, an 84-year-old Rupert resident, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kleta Breeding, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on April 17, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Verdie Reynolds, 93,of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on April 17, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ellen E. Hunwardsen, 73, of Jerome passed away April 15, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Melba Heiner, 97, of Rupert passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
